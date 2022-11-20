The time has come: Odell Beckham Jr. will decide which team he will play for this 2022. The wide receiver is set to decide between two teams after Thanksgiving and one is a strong Super Bowl candidate.

Now, after nine months, he's back. Odell Beckham Jr. was tempted by multiple teams to join them and help them win the Super Bowl LVII, but now the wide receiver has narrowed down his options to only two teams and he will reveal his decision after Thanksgiving.

Odell Beckham Jr. will decide between these two teams after Thanksgiving

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Odell Beckham Jr. will decide between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants after Thanksgiving and will join them in the beginning of December.

In recent days, it was revealed that Odell looked at the Giants, his former team, as a good landing spot even though their Super Bowl odds are low this year. Despite he wanted a strong candidate, it seems like he sees a big future in New York to win another Vince Lombardi trophy soon.

On the other hand are the Cowboys, a team that could fight for the Super Bowl this year. They have revealed their intentions to sign OBJ multiple times and now it seems like they've done everything right to tempt him.

If Odel Beckham Jr. really selects between these two teams, he could easily boost their Super Bowl odds this year. Which NFC East team will sign the wide receiver this year?