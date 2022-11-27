The time has come for Odell Beckham Jr. to decide where he's going to play for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Now it seems like the wide receiver has narrowed down his options to only three teams.

Three teams amongst Odell Beckham Jr.'s options to sign with this 2022 NFL season

The Super Bowl LVI champion wants a team that could compete for the title this year and has narrowed down his options. Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers wanted him, he has selected the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys as his possible landing spots.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Beckham Jr. is set to visit these three teams this week and his decision could arrive soon. He will talk with the Giants first, then the Cowboys and at the end with the Bills.

It seems like Bills and Cowboys are winning the race to get the wide receiver, but the Giants came up as a huge surprise. He will probably join any of these three teams for at least three games of the regular season in order to get in touch with his teammates before the Playoffs.