NFL News: Matt LaFleur sends message about Jordan Love to silence Packers critics after Eagles loss

Matt LaFleur’s postseason struggles continue with the Green Bay Packers, marking the fifth time the franchise has failed to reach the Super Bowl. This time, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who dealt the blow, winning 22-10 in a loss that faced heavy criticism, with the head coach stepping up to defend Jordan Love.

According to LaFleur, Love’s performance as the leader of the offense was solid, saying, “I love Jordan Love. And how he competes, the work he puts in…” He also clarified that there’s still room for Love to become a more dangerous quarterback, adding, “I think he’s going to get better and better and better.”

Love threw three painful interceptions during the game against the Eagles, marking the second time he’d thrown that many, including the game against the Texans. Regarding those mistakes, LaFleur said, “There are some lessons along the way, some tough lessons anytime you end up in defeat. That’s hard to deal with, but I think he’s very critical of himself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The future for the Packers appears to be Love at quarterback. “I think he does such a great job learning from every experience. I think, through this, we’ll all be better for it, although it’s tough to go through. But there’s gonna be a lot of learning over the course of the next many months before next year arrives.”

Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jordan Love Couldn’t Throw a Touchdown

The game against the Eagles was certainly one of the Packers’ worst of the season, and the second time they had lost to them, having fallen 29-34 in Week 1. In that game, Love managed to throw two touchdowns and one interception.

Advertisement

see also Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

In the postseason game, Love threw for 212 passing yards with a 60.33% completion rate (20/33) and three interceptions, two of which came in the second quarter on second down, showing how pressured he was as he threw passes that would end up as interceptions.

Advertisement

Love’s Future with the Packers

Love still has an active contract with the Packers through 2028, with an exit option in 2027. His deal is worth $220 million, with $160 million guaranteed. The 2024 season marks the second consecutive time he’s helped the Packers reach the postseason under LaFleur, although it’s worth noting that he was only available for 15 games this year.