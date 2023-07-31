The NFL may have lost a legendary quarterback with Tom Brady‘s retirement, but the league seems to have another legend in the making. At 27, the future looks bright for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an impressive résumé early in his career, with two Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVP accolades under his belt. He still has plenty of work to do to match Brady’s number of rings, but he also has time to do so.

The fact that this is even a possibility speaks volumes of Mahomes’ talent and potential, since the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend set the bar extremely high. Mahomes, however, is aware that it is too soon to have this conversation.

Patrick Mahomes believes he can’t be compared to Tom Brady yet

“I’ve had a great start,” Patrick Mahomes told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been put in a great situation early in my career. Not a lot of guys get to be put in this type of situation. But I have a long ways to go.

“I know I’m going into Year 7, but Tom did it until he was 45 years old. I’m 27, so I know there’s a long ways to go before I can even be put in that conversation. I just got to continue to work and get better year in and year out. If you come back to me in 10 years, I might be able to have this conversation a little bit better with you.”

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes is not letting the success go to his head and showed the utmost respect for a legend like Brady. When it’s all said and done, the Chiefs star will probably be remembered as one of the all-time greats as well.