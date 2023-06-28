The Kansas City Chiefs come from a fantastic season, but the future looks even brighter for them. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the team looks on pace to build a dynasty in the NFL.

At 27, the Texas Tech product has already delivered two Super Bowls, while he also picked up two MVP and two Super Bowl MVP awards. Therefore, it looks like more glory days are on the horizon at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the front office shouldn’t sleep on their roster’s mood. Travis Kelce didn’t seem to complain about his salary all these years, but he recently admitted that sometimes, he feels underpaid.

Travis Kelce admits feeling underpaid at Chiefs

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told Tom Kludt of Vanity Fair. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’“

The tight end says he realized he could be making much more elsewhere, but the success he found in Kansas City may be worth it:

“When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.“

Still, he realizes his compensation may not be entirely fair to what he brings to the table. “You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit,” Kelce added. “It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of. I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

This is a situation the Chiefs front office will probably want to keep in mind, since keeping their star players happy in every possible way is crucial for any team that wants to succeed.