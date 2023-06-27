Orlando Brown Jr. says playing for Burrow's Bengals will be much different than for Mahomes' Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off one of the biggest moves of the 2023 NFL offseason by signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who spent the last two seasons protecting Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he has the mission to help Joe Burrow.

Brown is certainly a massive addition for the Bengals, since they landed one of the best in the league. The former Ravens player played an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl success last season.

It’s also a move the 2018 third-rounder can take pride of, since Burrow will be third star QB he gets to play with – he also had Lamar Jackson as teammate in Baltimore. Brown, however, believes his role in Cincinnati will be much different to the one he had in Mahome’s offense.

Orlando Brown Jr. explains the difference between playing with Mahomes and protecting Burrow

“It’ll be very different for me personally,” Brown said on ESPN’s NFL Live, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “A lot of these drops by Patrick [Mahomes] right here in the Super Bowl were similar to kind of what I’m going to see in Cincinnati.

“But [there are] so many different concepts that we run in Cincinnati compared to Kansas City from a pass standpoint with the receivers … it’s gonna be a lot more firm. It’s gonna be a lot quicker, you know, I’ll be able to be a lot more aggressive in certain situations, just given the personnel and the way that they call plays.”

Brown’s departure is a huge blow for the Chiefs, since he’s also strengthening an AFC rival. Only time will tell, but this signing could prove to be the missing for Burrow and the Bengals.