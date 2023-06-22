The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals is heating up, and the NFL season is still months away. Travis Kelce recently responded to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase‘s controversial “Pat who?” comment, targeting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It all started with Joe Burrow acknowledging Mahomes as the best quarterback in the league. However, his teammate had a different opinion. This happened before the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings, so the situation didn’t help Chase.

Mahomes posted a picture with his two rings on Twitter with the caption ”That’s who”. That was an epic answer, especially considering he doesn’t get too much in such games. But then it was Kelce’s turn to support the passer.

Travis Kelce takes a shot at Ja’Marr Chase over comments about Patrick Mahomes

During their “New Heights” podcast, Kelce and his brother Jason didn’t hold back their thoughts on Chase’s bold statement. Kelce acknowledged the audacity but considered it a disrespectful jab at Mahomes, a very accomplished player so far in his career.

“I thought it was a little bold. The guy is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say, ‘Pat who’. It is what it is, dog. Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s–t, talk your s–t, pimp. You just better back it up”, Kelce said.