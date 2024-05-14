The Kansas City Chiefs are making a lot of changes to Patrick Mahomes' offense, and now a two-time Super Bowl champion has left in order to join one of their biggest rivals.

Everything is set for a new exciting NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs want to defend their title in the best way possible, and now they have made a huge change in Patrick Mahomes‘ offense for the upcoming campaign.

There’s no doubt that the Chiefs have been a remarkable team in recent years. The AFC West club has managed to secure back-to-back titles, and it seems like they are ready to add another one this season.

Patrick Mahomes stands as the best player on the entire roster. He has managed to succeed despite the lack of elite players surrounding him, and now he has lost one who won two Super Bowls alongside him.

Two-time Super Bowl champion leaves the Chiefs to join the Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to build an astonishing offense for Patrick Mahomes. The talented quarterback has proven to be elite even without top wideouts, and now he has lost one who won two rings with him.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has joined the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. The wide receiver was released by the Chiefs in February, and he has now decided to sign with the AFC East club for the 2024 NFL season.

Valdes-Scantling signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, including a $1.125 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. When the Chiefs released him, they saved $12 million in cap space, making it an expected move by Kansas City.

The tenure of the former Packers player with the Chiefs was not the best. Even though he caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl LVIII victory over the 49ers, he was severely criticized for all the passes he dropped, making him a less reliable target for Mahomes.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Kansas City Chiefs – NFL 2023

The arrival of Valdes-Scantling is huge for the Bills. Josh Allen lacked a WR1, and it seems like the two-time Super Bowl champion will occupy that spot. However, it is expected that Buffalo will try to sign a veteran wideout to bolster its offense after the departure of Stefon Diggs.

Who are the wide receivers of the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2024 season?

With the departure of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the offense of the Kansas City Chiefs has suffered a significant loss. While Travis Kelce will remain the most reliable target for Mahomes, the wide receiver corps raises a lot of questions.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up in the first round to select Xavier Worthy, who is set to be the WR3. As of today, Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and Kadarius Toney are listed as the top wide receivers on the roster for the upcoming season.