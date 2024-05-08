A star player from the Kansas City Chiefs might be close of derailing his career in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are planning a new championship run to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. However, Rashee Rice has become a big problem off the field and that could jeopardize Andy Reid’s project in 2024.

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, the star wide receiver is suspect in an alleged assault which occurred in that city. The information points out that Rice supposedly hit a man in a nightclub.

As a consequence, the Chiefs are convinced that a big suspension from the NFL is coming. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, Rashee Rice was arrested as one of the main suspects in a multiple-car crash.

In fact, in the 2024 Draft, the Chiefs already made a move to cover themselves in case of losing Rice by selecting wide receiver Xavier Worthy from Texas in the first round. He’s one of the fastest players in college football.

Patrick Mahomes might lose a big offensive weapon (Getty Images)

Has Rashee Rice been suspended by the NFL?

Right now, Rashee Rice hasn’t received an official suspension from the NFL. However, since the car incident, the league confirmed they have been monitoring the situation.

In fact, according to a report from James Palmer, the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid expect Rice will be suspended at least half a season. Nevertheless, that eight-game expectation was before the nightclub incident.

The plan for 2024 was to solidify Rice as the No.1 wide receiver aided by the arrival of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown as No.2. Additionally, with Worthy and the presence of Travis Kelce, the offense was supposed to be unstoppable. Now, the Chiefs would have to make several adjustments if Rice’s suspension is confirmed.