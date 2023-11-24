As the 2023 NFL regular season nears its conclusion, the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to secure the most victories in this final stretch. Regrettably, Patrick Mahomes will be missing two crucial teammates for their divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

The 2023 season didn’t kick off favorably for the Chiefs with a tough loss against the Lions. Nonetheless, they’ve bounced back impressively and currently boast a 7-3 record, placing them at the summit of the AFC West standings.

Despite encountering three defeats this season, the Chiefs remain esteemed as one of the primary contenders for Super Bowl LVIII. However, they’ve grappled with injuries, significantly impacting Patrick Mahomes’ offensive lineup.

Patrick Mahomes won’t have two key offensive players to face the Raiders

The Chiefs have tried to surround Patrick Mahomes with a lot of talented players since his arrival in 2017. Nevertheless, this season he has struggled with his teammates in the offense, and now two pieces won’t be able to help him in the game against the Raiders.

Kansas City has confirmed that RB Jerick McKinnon and WR Mecole Hardman will miss their Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas. Both players have been pivotal for Mahomes this season, and their absence might significantly influence the game’s outcome.

McKinnon, celebrated for the standout play securing the Super Bowl LVII victory for the Chiefs, will be sidelined due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, Hardman, a crucial wide receiver for Mahomes, sustained a thumb injury, ruling him out for the upcoming game.

In McKinnon’s absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will resume the RB2 position. Regarding the wide receiver unit, Hardman, who rejoined Kansas City this year, has been a reliable target for Mahomes, securing eight receptions out of the 10 times the quarterback has targeted him.

Is it possible for the Kansas City Chiefs to sign a wide receiver?

This year, the Chiefs have really struggled with their wide receivers. Following Tyreek Hill’s exit last season, Kansas City has not found a decent replacement for the now Dolphins player, and Mahomes definitely needs one.

In the free agency market, there are still some attractive names available that the Chiefs could sign such as Jarvis Landry, Sammy Watkins, or T.Y. Hilton. According to their fans, it is necessary to add a new wideout in order to compete for this year’s Super Bowl.