Travis Kelce shook the NFL when he criticized the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense led by Patrick Mahomes a few days ago, following a painful loss to the Denver Broncos.

“It’s a challenge at this point in the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and it gets really bad. I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we stall this much as an offense throughout the year, and definitely at this point of the season. It’s just frustrating.”

Now, ahead of the most important game of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, the boyfriend of Taylor Swift decided to calm the waters with a very clear message about one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

“This team has every piece that it needs to be great. Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about. I know that we’ve got a team that can put points up, and I know we’ve got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed.”

Travis Kelce sends a new warning to the NFL

Undoubtedly, this version of Travis Kelce is completely different from the one that appeared on his podcast criticizing the Chiefs’ offense. In fact, the tight end even stated that they are ready to win another Super Bowl. “That’s where we’re moving going forward. It just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big time moments when we need them most.”

Are the Chiefs at a disadvantage for arriving late to Germany?

While the Miami Dolphins arrived in Germany at the beginning of the week, the Kansas City Chiefs landed in Frankfurt this Friday. This has been another major topic of conversation leading up to the game and Kelce spoke about it.

“There’s been a lot of talk about us coming out here later and maybe not having that time to acclimate and everything. I’ll be the one to say that we got a team that we’re ready to roll. Anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s in the parking lot, whether it’s on some nice grass or a mud field, we don’t care. It is all mental for us and we’re ready to rock and roll.”