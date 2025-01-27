Patrick Mahomes continues to build his legacy as one of the best players in NFL history. The quarterback is only 29 years old and is very close to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Undoubtedly, Mahomes has left other names from his generation, like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, far behind. Because of this, the debate about where he stands as the greatest of all time only has Tom Brady and Joe Montana as potential challengers.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the possibility of achieving a three-peat, which would likely make them the best team ever in football. The final obstacle will be the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who is the winningest quarterback in the NFL?

After his victory against the Bills, Patrick Mahomes became the second-winningest quarterback in postseason history, just behind Tom Brady. Now, on the verge of conquering the fourth championship of his young career, the Chiefs star avoided comparisons and said he is far from the Patriots’ legend.

“It’s obviously really cool. That’s your goal. To win in the postseason. I’ve been blessed to be on a lot of great football teams with a lot of great coaches and a great organization. I just try to maximize every moment because you never know when it’s going to be your last one. I know I’m a long way from Tom. So, I’ll try to do whatever I can to get close to that.”

