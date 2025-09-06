Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. Andy Reid’s team raised concerns on the field, especially in the first half, when they managed to score only six points with an ineffective offense.

Because of this, the star quarterback knows that slow starts cannot happen again in a schedule that is brutal. “It wasn’t good enough. It’s a learning moment, especially for the young guys in the team. We’re going to get everybody’s best and we have to play up to that standard if we want to win football games and I feel like we didn’t play to that standard. Everybody. Offense, defense and special teams. We have to learn from that knowing that next week’s going to be just as tough. I’m never satisfied, especially after a loss.”

Next week, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in one of the most anticipated games of the year. The defending Super Bowl champions started the season with a solid victory, defeating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Chiefs lose to the Chargers in Brazil?

Yes. The Chiefs lost 27-21 to the Chargers in Brazil. Although the score looks close, Justin Herbert’s team looked dominant for most of the game. Now, in three of the next six weeks, Mahomes will face the Eagles, Ravens, and Lions.

“We got to be better from the start. We’re not going to be able to just come back and win every single game. Teams are too good in the NFL. This would be a big lesson for us. A division opponent, someone that’s going to be there at the end of the year. We have to learn fast.”

Advertisement