Xavier Worthy left the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil with a shoulder injury. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the diagnosis has been confirmed after the initial tests.

“The Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil not only suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but also likely lost one of their weapons at least for a period of time. My understanding is Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder.”

Worthy’s absence would seriously hurt Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ chances of winning the Super Bowl. In fact, last year, injuries in the wide receiver group were one of the team’s biggest problems after they lost Hollywood Brown early and later Rashee Rice. In 2025, the situation is just as complicated considering Rice is suspended for six games.

How long is Xavier Worthy out with Chiefs?

Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder dislocation and the timeline for his return would largely depend on the severity of the injury. In mild cases, where there’s no major structural damage, players can sometimes return within two to four weeks.

Rapoport said that, with the use of a shoulder harness, the star wide receiver could manage the pain and have enough stability to get back on the field quickly with the Chiefs.

“It is unclear as of right now how much time he’s going to miss. Still soliciting a second opinion. I’m told the most likely option is for him to be able to brace it up and return this season. However, tests pending, surgery is still as of right now an option.”

However, if that second opinion confirms some problem which involves the ligaments or labrum damage, Worthy could be out six to eight weeks. That could derail the Chiefs’ championship hopes as they would lose Xavier and Rashee Rice for the first part of the season in the middle of a tough schedule.

