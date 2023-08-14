The 2023 NFL season will look different without Tom Brady. However, football fans now see in Patrick Mahomes a strong candidate to become the league’s face in the years to come.

At 27, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar already boasts two Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards, and two Super Bowl MVPs. Needless to say, he still has plenty of time to continue writing history.

But of course, Brady set the bar too high. Seven Super Bowls looks like an extremely difficult goal for any player, even for Mahomes. The Chiefs QB admits it’s complicated to reach that number, but warned that he’ll try to get close.

Mahomes says he’ll try to get close to Brady’s Super Bowl rings

“Seven’s a lot, but I’ll strive to get as close as I can,” Mahomes said, via Peter King. “To win seven Super Bowls and be in 10 Super Bowls, it’s crazy to even think about, even for me today.

“The other stats kinda come with it. I knew at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but didn’t win games. When I got to the NFL, I knew I wanted to be a winner [first]. Try to win Super Bowls and give my team the best that I can.”

Mahomes is always a class act, so even if he’s arguably the biggest star in the league today, he’s still humble enough to recognize the legends. That said, he will try to continue cementing his own legacy in the NFL.