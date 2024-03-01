The New England Patriots have faced significant challenges in their quarterback position since Tom Brady’s departure. However, it appears the AFC East team has finally found his successor, who may join them for the 2024 NFL season.

After the 2019 season, Tom Brady made the decision to leave the Patriots after 20 years together. During his tenure, he led the AFC East team to six Super Bowl victories. However, tensions with Bill Belichick ultimately led to his departure in 2020.

Brady then joined the Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl. However, his former club has struggled significantly since his departure, failing to find a suitable replacement for the legendary quarterback.

Report: Patriots are interested in signing Baker Mayfield

When Tom Brady announced his retirement in 2023, he left a huge problem for the Buccaneers: finding his replacement. After an exhaustive search, the NFC South team signed Baker Mayfield. However, it remained uncertain whether the former 1st overall pick could adequately fill Brady’s shoes.

Fortunately for Mayfield, he exceeded everyone’s expectations. The former Rams player led the Buccaneers to their third consecutive NFC South title, upholding Tom Brady’s legacy admirably.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, making him set to become a free agent. While Tampa Bay wants to retain him, it appears they will face competition, with the Patriots showing interest in acquiring him.

he Boston Herald reported that the Patriots are closely monitoring Baker Mayfield’s situation. While aware that the quarterback desires to remain in Tampa Bay, they could potentially entice him with a more lucrative offer to join their team instead.

After Tom Brady’s departure, the Patriots really struggled in finding his replacement. They initially turned to Cam Newton, but he was swiftly replaced by Mac Jones. Unfortunately, the former Alabama player has fallen short of expectations, leading to speculation that his time in New England may soon come to an end.

At the age of 28, Baker arguably had his best season with the Buccaneers in 2023. The quarterback achieved a 64.3% completion rate (a career high) for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Are the Patriots interested in any other quarterback to replace Mac Jones?

The Patriots are set to make big changes in their offense this year. With Mac Jones not being able to lead the team to success, it seems like they are now interested in a new player under center.

According to reports, New England is poised to select a quarterback at No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they are also eyeing an experienced player, with Kirk Cousins being a potential target if he doesn’t remain with the Vikings.