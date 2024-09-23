Trending topics:
NFL News: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo clarifies situation between Brissett, Maye regarding the starting QB

After the loss in Week 3 of the NFL, New England Patriots HC Jerod Mayo confirmed who will be the starter between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

Following a concerning loss last Thursday night against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots are now at a negative record of 1-2, and the performance raised more questions than answers. HC Jerod Mayo was clear about who will be the starting QB in NFL‘s Week 4 between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

On the immediate horizon are the always challenging San Francisco 49ers, and the coach has been preparing a strategy that he believes will allow the Patriots to compete on equal footing against one of the top contenders.

In a transcript from the team, when asked who would start as the quarterback, Coach Mayo was clear: “Yeah. Right now, Jacoby is still our starting quarterback,”

“Even after the game, I watched that film the whole way back home. I got in early in the morning and still felt the same way. We have to support him across the board as a coaching staff and as players. We have to support him, keep him clean, and hopefully give him opportunities to look for the open receiver.

Jerod Mayo Head Coach

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mayo expressed his feelings about Drake Maye

While the head coach confirmed the presence of the experienced Jacoby Brissett in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, it was also clear that he holds a positive view of rookie Drake Maye, the former North Carolina standout.

NFL News: Andy Reid keeps very firm stance about Travis Kelce\&#039;s slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid keeps very firm stance about Travis Kelce"s slow start with Chiefs

Maye saw some minutes on the field during the matchup against the New York Jets, and Mayo expressed satisfaction with his performance, noting that he handled the situation well and showed promise for the future: “He’s another guy who has athleticism, he can make all the throws,” Mayo said.

Coming off the bench at that time is always tough, no matter what position, but especially at the quarterback position. I thought he did handle himself well and tried to put a drive together, something to build off of. I thought it was a good opportunity for him to go out there and get some live reps.”

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New England Patriots next matchups

  • vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 4
  • vs Miami Dolphins, Week 5
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 6
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7
  • vs New York Jets, Week 8
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

