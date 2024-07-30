Jerod Mayo is set to make his final decision on whether Patriots QB Drake Maye will start in Week 1.

A new NFL season is on the horizon, and teams are gearing up as minicamps and pre-season training get underway. Early indications are starting to emerge about which players might make their mark in Week 1.

The New England Patriots are determined to bounce back from their disappointing 4-13 record last season. Head Coach Jerod Mayo is focused on assembling the strongest lineup possible to deliver significant improvements and achieve better results.

In the battle for the starting quarterback position, Head Coach Jerod Mayo faces a crucial decision: whether to place his trust in the rookie talent of Drake Maye or to go with the proven experience of veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Given this situation and with both options on equal footing, Mayo spoke with Kay Adams on her show, “Up & Adams,” and stated: “I think at that point, you have to go with NFL experience. You have to go with Jacoby in that instance.”

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

“Out here on the field, you can script everything. You have a controlled environment, and when I talk about pro-ready, it’s the off-schedule plays. It’s being able to pull the nose up on the plane as it’s going down. Those are the things that I think about when I say, ‘pro-ready.’ It’s the way they approach the game, and obviously Jacoby has experience, but Drake is approaching the game the right way. We’ll have to see.”, Mayo stated.

Jacoby Brissett and his confidence

Jacoby Brissett exudes confidence as he approaches the potential debut for the New England Patriots. Despite the competition, Brissett remains poised and ready to leverage his experience to secure the starting quarterback role.

“Two things can be true: I can be perfect for the situation, but also, I’m the perfect guy to start, too,” Brissett said on “Up & Adams.” “Don’t take away from it either. I fully expect myself to be the starter as long as I am here.”

Mayo and his options for the quarterback position

While the final decision on the starting quarterback will come down to either Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye, Coach Jerod Mayo also has two other options to consider. Bailey Zappe remains a potential candidate, while Joe Milton III is considered the least probable choice.

New England Patriots: Early season matchups for 2024