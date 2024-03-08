With the end of the 2023 NFL season, fans are eagerly awaiting news from the New England Patriots. The team must decide what they will do with Mac Jones, and it appears they have reached a final conclusion regarding this matter.

Things have not been optimal for the Patriots since 2020. When Tom Brady departed from the team, he left a significant void to fill in New England, and the team has struggled to find a suitable successor for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Initially, the Patriots turned to Cam Newton, who played for them for just one season. Then, in 2021, they gave Mac Jones an opportunity. However, the former 15th overall pick has yet to live up to expectations, and it seems like his time with New England has come to an end.

Report: Patriots have received several trade offers for Mac Jones

It appears that the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Mac Jones, selected with the 15th overall pick in 2021, has failed to live up to expectations of being an elite quarterback, prompting the team to seek alternatives.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have received numerous trade offers for Mac Jones. The identities of these clubs have not been disclosed, but it appears that they are teams seeking Jones as a backup rather than a starter.

New England is poised to part ways with Jones soon. With the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the AFC East team will likely select a new quarterback from the remarkable class available in April.

In addition to Jones’ situation, the Patriots still need to determine who will serve as the backup to their new quarterback. While Bailey Zappe has a year remaining on his contract, there are doubts about whether he will remain with the team this year.

Several reports indicate that the Patriots are interested in an experienced quarterback to serve as a backup. Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to meet with the club for a potential comeback, serving as a mentor for the upcoming rookie.

Which teams could be interested in trading for Mac Jones?

When Mac Jones was drafted by the Patriots, many believed he would be the perfect successor to Tom Brady. However, the weight of this expectation seemed to overwhelm him, and three years later, he’s poised to depart from New England.

According to rumors, teams such as the Falcons, Vikings, or even the Rams have inquired about Jones’ situation. However, it seems like the Patriots will make a decision closer to the draft to determine which option best aligns with their interests.