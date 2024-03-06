The New England Patriots are reportedly considering to bring back a familiar face for the 2024 NFL season. We’re talking about Jacoby Brissett, who spent his rookie season behind Tom Brady in Foxborough.

According to NFL Insider Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are interested in a potential reunion with the veteran quarterback, who could be helpful if the team lands a rookie signal-caller in the upcoming draft.

“Not Franchise Tag related, but the Patriots’ interest in Jacoby Brissett is real,” Volin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “They’ll have competition for him, but OC Alex Van Pelt loved coaching Brissett in Cleveland in 2022 and the Patriots view him as a great locker room guy who is all about football.”

Brissett’s experience and connection with the Patriots

Brissett, 31, is hitting the open market after spending the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders. Before his stint in the capital city, he spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), and Cleveland Browns (2022).

It was in the latter where he met Alex Van Pelt, who is now taking charge of the Patriots’ offense for the 2024 campaign. That season, Brissett made quite an impression by throwing for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 11 starts.

In his lone season in New England as a third-round rookie out of NC State, the Florida native got to start two games with Brady suspended for the Deflategate scandal and Jimmy Garoppolo out due to a shoulder injury.

In his two starts for the Patriots in 2016, Brissett completed 34 of 55 passes for 400 yards, with no touchdowns nor interceptions, but fumbled the ball three times. He got a Super Bowl ring though, as the Pats went on to win the championship against the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017.

Patriots may need a bridge QB in 2024

Brissett couldn’t establish himself as a starter in the following years. But his reputation as a solid backup plus his experience in the league could be exactly what New England might be looking for this year.

With the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on their hands, the Patriots are expected to select one of the top quarterbacks of this year’s class. Therefore, a seasoned quarterback like Brissett could be what both the rookie and the team need this season.