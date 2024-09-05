Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Peter Schrager makes his famous Super Bowl prediction for 2024 season

Peter Schrager has been the most accurate analyst when talking about Super Bowl predictions.

Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football
© Arturo Holmes/Getty ImagesPeter Schrager of Good Morning Football

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year, but, thousands of fans were waiting if Peter Schrager would say otherwise.

During the last five seasons, Schrager has been spectacular predicting correctly who will win the championship or at least appear in the title game. That’s why, before the long awaited NFL Kickoff, all the attention was on Good Morning Football.

This time, the AFC is loaded with teams like the Ravens, Bills and Bengals. However, the big threat could come from the NFC thanks to the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys or maybe the Green Bay Packers.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

According to Peter Schrager, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers will play in Super Bowl 59. That game is scheduled for February 9, 2025 at New Orleans.

Who will the Super Bowl in 2025?

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Nevertheless, Schrager believes it’s time for a new era. In fact, the famous analyst said this won’t be a three-peat. The possible feat will be known as a ‘Chiefs-peat’ when all is said and done.

NFL News: Jalen Hurts makes something clear to Eagles about his struggles by blaming Jason Kelce

see also

NFL News: Jalen Hurts makes something clear to Eagles about his struggles by blaming Jason Kelce

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson's health with the Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson's health with the Steelers

NFL News: Bears' Keenan Allen states clear difference between Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert
NFL

NFL News: Bears' Keenan Allen states clear difference between Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear to 49ers about Trent Williams
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear to 49ers about Trent Williams

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo