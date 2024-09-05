Peter Schrager has been the most accurate analyst when talking about Super Bowl predictions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year, but, thousands of fans were waiting if Peter Schrager would say otherwise.

During the last five seasons, Schrager has been spectacular predicting correctly who will win the championship or at least appear in the title game. That’s why, before the long awaited NFL Kickoff, all the attention was on Good Morning Football.

This time, the AFC is loaded with teams like the Ravens, Bills and Bengals. However, the big threat could come from the NFC thanks to the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys or maybe the Green Bay Packers.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

According to Peter Schrager, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers will play in Super Bowl 59. That game is scheduled for February 9, 2025 at New Orleans.

Who will the Super Bowl in 2025?

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Nevertheless, Schrager believes it’s time for a new era. In fact, the famous analyst said this won’t be a three-peat. The possible feat will be known as a ‘Chiefs-peat’ when all is said and done.