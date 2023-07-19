The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin had another disappointing season after failing to reach the playoffs. A 9-8 record wasn’t enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. It was the first year for the franchise without a legendary player such as Ben Roethlisberger.

However, Kenny Pickett emerged as the franchise quarterback of the future. As a consequence, the Steelers’ front office are ready to surround him with the talent needed to fight for a Super Bowl.

As it’s been a tradition with Pittsburgh in the NFL, the defense will lead the way. If the Steelers want to compete with contenders like the Chiefs, the Bills or the Bengals, they have to make some big moves.

Alex Highsmith extends his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed Alex Highsmith signed a new five-year contract. According to many reports, the agreement will pay him approximately $70.7 million. $27 million are guaranteed.

Highsmith had one year left in his rookie deal and now he’ll stay until 2027. That’s why, technically, he restructured the final season of the agreement and got four more with the team. In 2022, the outside linebacker was sensational with 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

“This means everything. I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife and to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.”

Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers probably have the best defense in the NFL with names such as T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith and new additions like Patrick Peterson and Cole Holcomb.