Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Raiders make big decision amid rumors of blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

Antonio Pierce confirmed a huge decision for the short term future of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Antonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAntonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the spotlight after Davante Adams officially requested a trade. When they accepted the player’s desire to leave, many teams in the NFL became potential suitors.

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys seem to be out of the race although they expressed some interest in the star. Right now, Jets, Saints, Bills and Ravens seem to lead the charge.

However, in the middle of all this chaos, the Raiders want to make a push toward the playoffs. It’s been a very disappointing start with a 2-3 record as the worst team in the AFC West.

Advertisement

Who is the starting quarterback of the Raiders?

After a crushing loss against the Denver Broncos, head coach Antonio Pierce has decided to make a change at the quarterback position. Gardner Minshew goes to the bench and Aidan O’Connell is the new starter.

“I mean, it was a quarterback battle early on and, at this point, I think it’s best to go with Aidan going forward. I don’t plan on making switches at any time. When it’s time to make a switch, we’ll make a switch.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Now, O’Connell has another chance to prove he could be the quarterback of the future for the Raiders. If not, all signs point at a rookie prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“I definitely know that the job is fluid. So, I’m just trying to do my best, really every day. I’m focusing on today and not really thinking about any days in the future. I’ve got to work on what we’re working on today, try to get better and take each day that way. And it’s hard to do. Your brain wants to go backwards and wants to go forward, but I think just focusing on the task at hand is the best thing I can do.”

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Wayne Rooney picks which star was the best in their youth
Soccer

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Wayne Rooney picks which star was the best in their youth

NBA News: Grizzlies' Marcus Smart shares surprising insight on Mavericks star Luka Doncic
NBA

NBA News: Grizzlies' Marcus Smart shares surprising insight on Mavericks star Luka Doncic

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues strong message on Shilo's return to action
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues strong message on Shilo's return to action

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo