The Las Vegas Raiders are on the spotlight after Davante Adams officially requested a trade. When they accepted the player’s desire to leave, many teams in the NFL became potential suitors.

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys seem to be out of the race although they expressed some interest in the star. Right now, Jets, Saints, Bills and Ravens seem to lead the charge.

However, in the middle of all this chaos, the Raiders want to make a push toward the playoffs. It’s been a very disappointing start with a 2-3 record as the worst team in the AFC West.

Who is the starting quarterback of the Raiders?

After a crushing loss against the Denver Broncos, head coach Antonio Pierce has decided to make a change at the quarterback position. Gardner Minshew goes to the bench and Aidan O’Connell is the new starter.

“I mean, it was a quarterback battle early on and, at this point, I think it’s best to go with Aidan going forward. I don’t plan on making switches at any time. When it’s time to make a switch, we’ll make a switch.”

Now, O’Connell has another chance to prove he could be the quarterback of the future for the Raiders. If not, all signs point at a rookie prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“I definitely know that the job is fluid. So, I’m just trying to do my best, really every day. I’m focusing on today and not really thinking about any days in the future. I’ve got to work on what we’re working on today, try to get better and take each day that way. And it’s hard to do. Your brain wants to go backwards and wants to go forward, but I think just focusing on the task at hand is the best thing I can do.”

