Tom Brady wants to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders while also pursuing a career as a football analyst this year. However, the NFL is uneasy about the former quarterback taking on both roles.

NFL puts severe restrictions on Tom Brady about his broadcasting career

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, wants to remain connected to the sport he played for over 20 years. While he retired from playing, he aims to stay involved with football in other capacities.

The former quarterback of the Patriots and Buccaneers has signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be their main NFL analyst starting this season. His extensive football knowledge is expected to enhance their broadcast.

However, Brady’s involvement in the league doesn’t stop there. The former 199th pick has been invited by Mark Davis to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, the NFL is concerned about him holding both roles.

According to ESPN, the league has issued a document regarding broadcast permissions, with a slide titled “Brady — Broadcast Restrictions,” outlining what he cannot do if he becomes part-owner of the Raiders.

The restrictions for Tom Brady would include:

Not being permitted to visit another team’s facility

Not being allowed to witness practices

Not being able to attend broadcast production meetings

Analysts often have access to team facilities for closer insights, creating a potential conflict of interest if Brady joins the Raiders as a part-owner.

Tom Brady wants to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Additionally, the league discussed that Brady would be subject to other policies as an owner. If he makes harsh judgments about other teams, the Raiders could face direct sanctions due to Brady’s comments. The NFL is set to vote on Brady’s bid in October.

What percent of the Raiders would Tom Brady own?

Mark Davis is seeking an experienced player and living NFL legend to help elevate the Raiders. As of now, Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, stands out as the ideal choice to embody success.

Reports indicate that the group interested in buying a stake in the team would acquire nearly 10% of the club. Tom Brady is expected to receive 7% of that stake, though the final details will depend on the owner’s decision.

