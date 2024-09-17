NFL News: Patriots legend makes unexpected statement about Raiders rookie Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is making waves in his first season as a National Football League player. In the Week 2 game against Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders tight end had a standout performance of nine receptions and 98 yards.

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski spoke about Bowers on the Up & Adams show. “He’s on path to being better than me,” the three-time Vince Lombardi Trophy winner sentenced alongside Bowers’ Raiders teammate Davante Adams. “As a pass-catching tight end, he can outplay me in a lot of situations,” Gronkowski said of the rookie tight end.

Bowers racked up 15 receptions for 156 yards, the most for a rookie tight end through two games in the NFL. His numbers endorse him as a serious prospect, who is starting to make a name for himself among legends and players, as in the case of a multi-champion player with the New England Patriots.

“This young player is at a different level for a freshman, he literally just cares about soccer,” Adams said of his teammate. “He’s a winner. He’s a key player. Whenever they throw him the ball, I love his explosiveness after the catch,” added Gronkowski, who is considered one of the best tight ends of all time.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) – Imago Images

Brock Bowers has received several accolades

Bowers has already established himself as one of the candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year and has also received praise from Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who said, “He really showed up in some big moments for us. But what I love about this guy is the toughness and physicality with which he runs. He energized our whole team and got them going.”

In the first half of the game against the Ravens, Bowers was targeted just four times, hauling in three receptions for 16 yards. He also notched six receptions and 82 yards as the Raiders rallied for a 10-point second-half comeback.

What is the next game for Bowers and Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL?

Bowers and Las Vegas Raiders will be in action on Sunday, September 22 when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium. Antonio Pierce’s team will be looking to pick up its second straight win and the former Georgia Bulldogs tight end will be looking to continue his impressive numbers.

