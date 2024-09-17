Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend makes unexpected statement about Raiders rookie Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders' rookie Brock Bowers gets some surprising words from a multiple NFL champion and New England Patriots legend.

Brock Bowers of Las Vegas Raiders
© Imago ImagesBrock Bowers of Las Vegas Raiders

By Ignacio Cairola

Brock Bowers is making waves in his first season as a National Football League player. In the Week 2 game against Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders tight end had a standout performance of nine receptions and 98 yards.

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski spoke about Bowers on the Up & Adams show. “He’s on path to being better than me,” the three-time Vince Lombardi Trophy winner sentenced alongside Bowers’ Raiders teammate Davante Adams. “As a pass-catching tight end, he can outplay me in a lot of situations,” Gronkowski said of the rookie tight end.

Bowers racked up 15 receptions for 156 yards, the most for a rookie tight end through two games in the NFL. His numbers endorse him as a serious prospect, who is starting to make a name for himself among legends and players, as in the case of a multi-champion player with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

“This young player is at a different level for a freshman, he literally just cares about soccer,” Adams said of his teammate. “He’s a winner. He’s a key player. Whenever they throw him the ball, I love his explosiveness after the catch,” added Gronkowski, who is considered one of the best tight ends of all time.

Advertisement
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) – Imago Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) – Imago Images

Brock Bowers has received several accolades

Bowers has already established himself as one of the candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year and has also received praise from Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who said, “He really showed up in some big moments for us. But what I love about this guy is the toughness and physicality with which he runs. He energized our whole team and got them going.”

Advertisement
NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce\&#039;s Las Vegas Raiders for controversial actions

see also

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce"s Las Vegas Raiders for controversial actions

In the first half of the game against the Ravens, Bowers was targeted just four times, hauling in three receptions for 16 yards. He also notched six receptions and 82 yards as the Raiders rallied for a 10-point second-half comeback.

What is the next game for Bowers and Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL?

Bowers and Las Vegas Raiders will be in action on Sunday, September 22 when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium. Antonio Pierce’s team will be looking to pick up its second straight win and the former Georgia Bulldogs tight end will be looking to continue his impressive numbers.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend makes strong statement about QB Justin Fields
NFL

NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend makes strong statement about QB Justin Fields

Bayern thrash Dinamo Zagreb 9-2: What's the biggest win in UEFA Champions League history?
Soccer

Bayern thrash Dinamo Zagreb 9-2: What's the biggest win in UEFA Champions League history?

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions
Soccer

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions

Where to watch Club America vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo