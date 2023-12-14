On Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, Davante Adams has talked about what happened, and he’s definitely not happy at all with their performance.

It has not been a great year for the Raiders. Despite high expectations, the AFC West team has fallen short, making their playoff chances nearly impossible and their fans are obviously very disappointed about it.

One of the primary players who has struggled this year is Davante Adams. The wide receiver hasn’t reached the same level as his debut season in Las Vegas, and frustration seems to be mounting for the former Packers player.

Davante Adams talks about the tough 3-0 loss vs. Vikings

A 3-0 score in the NFL is a rarity, but it did occur. In Week 14, the Vikings defeated the Raiders in a game that will be remembered, although not in the most positive light.

The Raiders have been severely judged throughout the entire season, and this game didn’t help them so much to change those critics. It seems like the team is not finding the right path, and frustration is rising in the locker room.

Davante Adams, star wide receiver of the team, has addressed this disappointing game. The wideout said that he wants to be remembered forever, but not for these type of performances.

“You want to be a part of history,” Adams said earlier this week, via ESPN. “But never that type. I mean, it’s embarrassing, too. Not that that’s the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you’ve got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three [points], too.

“You’ve seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don’t make any more history like that on this side.”

What will happen with Davante Adams in 2024?

Currently, uncertainty looms over various aspects concerning the Raiders, notably Davante Adams’ future. The wide receiver has faced challenges in his second season with Las Vegas, leading to doubts about his continuity with the team.

Rumors suggest the Raiders might consider parting ways with Adams next year, but only if an enticing offer emerges. The team acknowledges his exceptional skills as a wide receiver and is uninterested in letting him go for a lesser value.