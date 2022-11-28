The Los Angeles Rams' season is almost over, and not having their starting quarterback under center could only make things tougher for them.

It's been a disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning Super Bowl champions have only been able to win three games all year, either because of injuries, poor performances, and even some tough luck.

The Seattle Seahawks' shocking good season and the San Francisco 49ers' dominance made them bottom-feeders in their own division. As of now, making the playoffs seems nearly impossible.

That's why Sean McVay's team might as well shut down Matthew Stafford for the season. He's been banged up since the offseason and there's no point in risking further injury at this point in the campaign.

NFL Rumors: Rams May Sit Matthew Stafford For The Remainder Of The Season

(Via Adam Schefter - ESPN)

"Stafford, 34, has absorbed plenty of physical punishment this season. On Wednesday, the Rams ruled him out for their game against the Chiefs.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after taking a hit last Sunday against the Saints but also emphasized that even though Stafford is in the concussion protocol, it doesn't mean he has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Sunday's game could be the first of multiple starts this season for Perkins, depending on how he plays, how the team fares and how Stafford recovers. McVay said Wednesday that he would not rule out shutting down Stafford for the rest of the season, saying the Rams 'are not going to do anything that's reckless.'"

More often than not, the former first-overall pick has struggled this season, throwing for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight picks. Also, he failed to develop any sort of rapport with his receivers not named Cooper Kupp.

The Rams have little-to-none draft assets, so this would pretty much be a wasted season at SoFi Stadium. But they sure have more than enough talent and fire power to bounce back next year.