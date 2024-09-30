NFL News: Ravens' Derrick Henry issues strong warning to rival teams after victory over Buffalo Bills

Following an outstanding performance by the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the NFL, star RB Derrick Henry issued a warning to their rivals about the level of play his team is capable of.

The decisive victory of the Baltimore Ravens over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the NFL showcased not only the exceptional play from Lamar Jackson and his teammates but also signaled Derrick Henry‘s return to top form for the season. On this, Henry himself made it clear to his rivals that they should be prepared for what’s to come.

After the game against the team led by Josh Allen, the former Titans running back acknowledged that he “felt pretty good about that play all week” and when asked if he feels comfortable in the Ravens’ offense, Henry was emphatic: “If today doesn’t show that I’m used to it I’m comfortable, then I don’t know what else to say,” he said, via a transcript from the team.

Additionally, he acknowledged that the Ravens are back where they belong, delivering a clear message to their future rivals: “It’s been fun. We didn’t start the way we wanted to, but like I told those guys, this is why I came here, because of the culture. Our back is against the wall, 0-2, we just kept believing; we kept fighting and now we’re back where we want to be, and let’s just keep building on this one in all three phases.”

Henry currently tops the league in rushing, amassing 480 yards in his first four games with the Ravens. He has gained 350 of those yards in the past two outings, which is a significant factor in why the Ravens stand at 2-2 after starting the season with two defeats.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kyle Hamilton shared his thoughts on the Ravens’ performance

Another standout performance in the victory over the Bills came from none other than safety Kyle Hamilton. After the game, he spoke at a press conference and shared his thoughts on the team’s level of play emphasizing on staying humble. Hamilton expressed confidence in the Ravens’ abilities and highlighted the strong effort and teamwork that contributed to their success.

“I think it says a lot, but at the same time we didn’t win a Super Bowl today,” Hamilton said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We’ve got to come out against the Bengals next week, a division game… going on the road. Big one for us today, but we’ve got to move forward to next week.”

“It’s only Week 4 and we’re trying to get to what we didn’t get to last year,” Hamilton finally concluded. “We’ve got a long road ahead of us but I think we’re on a good path.”

Henry and the respect he has for the Bills

Although the Ravens left no doubt in their victory over Josh Allen’s team, Derrick Henry acknowledged the talent of their rivals and the significance of defeating a contender of such magnitude and a title contender.

“The Bills are a great team,” Henry said after the game, per ESPN. “They’ve been hitting on all cylinders. We played a great game against them tonight. We were the better team tonight, but I’m sure they’ll fix things the next coming up weeks. We’re just focused on being 1-0 this week.”