The front office of the Baltimore Ravens still wants to provide Lamar Jackson with the best weapons. For that reason, the AFC North has quickly found the replacement of Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster their very talented roster.

Last offseason, the Ravens made a blockbuster move by acquiring OBJ. The talented wideout was eager to join Lamar Jackson’s offense, but his tenure with Baltimore was certainly not what he expected.

Beckham Jr. was only able to play one season for the Ravens. Now, the team is building a new offense to support Jackson, and it seems like they have already selected a replacement for the wideout.

Report: Ravens are close from signing Josh Reynolds

Ravens are not waisting time in this free agency market. The AFC North squad has already acquired Derrick Henry to improve their ground attack, but they still need to address Odell Beckham Jr.’s exit.

The front office of the team has worked really hard to provide Lamar Jackson with top players. Last season, they signed Beckham Jr., but he was unable to live up to the expectations and the team has decided to release him.

Now, Baltimore is set to bring another wideout to cover OBJ’s departure. According to ESPN, the Ravens will host Josh Reynolds, former player of the Detroit Lions, to see if he’s a good option to sign.

Reynolds, 29, hasn’t had a stellar NFL career thus far. However, he comes off a season where he played a significant role in helping the Lions become a remarkable squad. One of his main highlights of the 2023 season was scoring a touchdown in the Divisional Round win against the Buccaneers.

How much would Josh Reynolds cost for the Ravens?

Fortunately for the Ravens, Reynolds shouldn’t command a high price. According to Spotrac, the wide receiver is projected to receive a two-year, $14 million deal from any team interested in signing him.