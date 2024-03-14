The Baltimore Ravens made a huge splash. They just signed one of the best players in recent NFL history, getting Derrick Henry on a team-friendly two-year deal to add even more firepower to their running game.

However, it seemed like they weren’t done yet. According to a report by NFL insider Jason LaCanfora, they were keeping tabs on San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is one of the best and most versatile offensive players in the game, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nonetheless, the Niners know they cannot afford to lose him.

Ravens GM Laughs Off Interest In Deebo Samuel

“With the Ravens creating cap room, some of it could be earmarked for a WR. We heard they reached out to SF about Deebo’s availability (that’s a no, at least for now) and are watching Chargers WR situation closely (1 getting cut or traded). They obviously need edge help also,” read the report.

The Niners’ negative response was hardly a surprise, but it doesn’t seem like it was true at all. More than that, it seems like the sole thought of it made Ravens GM Eric DeCosta crack up:

“I read ‘The Lorax’ last week at a local elementary school,” said the executive, as quoted by Niners Wire of USA Today Sports. “I would probably put that report similar to that.”

The Niners have absolutely no incentive to trade Deebo Samuel now. Even if they were to get a massive haul of draft picks in return, they’re trying to make a Super Bowl run now, so they don’t have time to develop players.

On top of that, trading him would create around $21 million in dead money, so it doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint either. No wonder why DeCosta used a Dr. Seuss reference to address this potential transaction.