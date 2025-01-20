The dream of reaching the Super Bowl finally slipped away for the Baltimore Ravens. The opportunity was there, just a good catch away from TE Mark Andrews. However, the ball slipped through the hands of the veteran player, and Lamar Jackson watched as the Buffalo Bills ultimately sealed their ticket to the conference final.

After scoring a remarkable touchdown with just minutes left in regulation, John Harbaugh‘s team went for the two-point conversion, which would have tied the game and set up a potential overtime. The weather played a cruel trick on the tight end, and it was Josh Allen who ended up celebrating.

Once the game concluded, which ultimately ended the Ravens‘ hopes of facing the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the next round, Lamar Jackson spoke to the press and made it clear that the final result was not solely the responsibility of the last play on his team’s offense.

“I’m just as hurt as Mark. It ain’t his fault,” Jackson firmly stated. “All of us played a factor in that game. It’s a team effort. I’m not gonna put that on Mark. Because he’s been battling all season, he’s been doing all the great things he’s been doing all season.”

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms Rasul Douglas #31 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

The talented QB also added: “The first half i had two costly turnovers, me not holding the safety, me just knowing the cover, me knowing was a man, threw a bs interception. Gave it was 7-7 at the time, i believe they scored after that. Battled back, fumble, just not trying to make something happen, couldn’t throw, it was like a rpo play, so i couldn’t really throw the ball to a likely the offensive line down the field.”

Kyle Hamilton’s defense on Mark Andrews

If there’s one thing the Baltimore Ravens have shown throughout the season, it’s the strong unity they’ve built over these months. Not only on game days, but also in their day-to-day lives, the roster has shown themselves to be like one big family.

The crucial play, with Mark Andrews as the main protagonist, led many of his teammates to defend him after the game, making it clear that the elimination was not solely the responsibility of the tight end.

Kyle Hamilton, one of the leaders of this team, made it clear to the press: “For anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror.”

