Former Cubs player makes major admission about Alex Bregman’s future with the Red Sox

Perhaps one of the most talked-about sagas of this MLB offseason involves not just Alex Bregman but also the Boston Red Sox. The player’s future is still uncertain, prompting many to weigh in on the situation—even a former Chicago Cubs player.

Chris Gimenez has been away from the field for some time, but his opinion carries weight when it comes to the sport. During a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the former catcher made it clear that the Red Sox could perform well even without Bregman on their roster.

“These young guys are ready. The Red Sox are in a really good position. I don’t think they have to sign Alex Bregman,” he said. He also revealed where he’d like to see him play next season: “I would like to see Alex Bregman in Toronto because that’s a real good fit.”

Will Gimenez’s wish to see Bregman in a Blue Jays uniform come true? Only time will tell. For now, one of the most sought-after players in this offseason still doesn’t know which colors he’ll be wearing in the upcoming 2026 season.

What’s the situation with Bregman?

Alex Bregman is currently one of the most high-profile free agents after opting out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox following a strong 2025 season where he hit .273 with 18 home runs.

While a reunion with Boston remains a priority for the front office, the sweepstakes have intensified with the Arizona Diamondbacks recently emerging as a frontrunner, reportedly due to Bregman’s desire to live in Arizona.

Other major suitors actively pursuing the star third baseman include the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been in contact with his agent Scott Boras, and the Chicago Cubs, while the Detroit Tigers also remain a potential landing spot.