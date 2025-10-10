Derrick Henry stays optimistic despite Ravens’ 1-4 start amid Lamar Jackson injury

The Baltimore Ravens‘ season is turned upside down and it’s only Week 6. Poised to be a Super Bowl contender, they now have a 1-4 record and quarterback Lamar Jackson is injured for a few weeks. It’s all going downhill but not for running back Derrick Henry, who is still positive the team can turn the season around.

During Thursday’s press conference, Henry said, “We can turn this thing around and get what we want to get out of the season. We just have to lock in, and everybody has just got to do more, hold each other accountable. Leaders lead.“

Henry knows that, without Lamar Jackson, he is the most impactful player on the team’s offense. If he thinks the season is not over yet, then he must be the one to lift the team into new heights.

There is a problem with Henry

Usually one of the best running backs in the NFL, Henry made a name for himself for being a monstrous presence in the backfield, capable of pushing people with ease and also exploding on big plays. However, this season he’s not had his usual output.

Henry has only one 100-yard mark. Even worse, he has four straight weeks without surpassing 50 rushing yards in a game. Not only that, but he has been strangely unreliable as he has three fumbles already in the season, leading the NFL in that regard. For instance, Henry had three fumbles all last season.

The Ravens need to stay alive until the Bye Week

Baltimore plays this week and then the Bye Week comes. It needs to win its Week 6 game vs. the Rams, which is no easy feat whatsoever. But, if the team somehow makes it, the comeback might be on.

The Ravens then go to the Bye and probably recover Lamar Jackson, after that, the schedule is very winnable. They host the Bears, visit the Dolphins, play the Vikings, Browns, Jets and a Joe Burrow-less Bengals. Those might be at least five or even six wins. With that, the Ravens would be a .500 team and alive to push for a playoff berth.