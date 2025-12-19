Patriots players receive strong message from HC Mike Vrabel about Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Mike Vrabel is set to reunite with Derrick Henry when the New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens. Now rivals, the two once knew each other better than anyone during their time together in Tennessee.

Not long ago, Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, with Henry leading the offense on the ground. This week, they meet again under very different circumstances, with Vrabel warning his Patriots players about exactly what the Ravens’ star running back is capable of.

“It is a huge challenge,” Vrabel said this week about stopping Henry, via a transcript from the team. “He’s a very unique player. Great speed, great power, strength. He’s just a different body type than what anybody would go against, and so it’s unique in that regard. They do a very nice job with their scheme, different personnel groups, different run plan and styles of run, and different run actions. So again, we know what he’s about. Build speed and stiff arm and all that other stuff.”

A different season for Vrabel and Henry

Mike Vrabel is firmly in the conversation for Coach of the Year after orchestrating a remarkable turnaround with the Patriots. On the other hand, Derrick Henry and the Ravens have struggled far more than expected this season.

New England currently leads the AFC East with an 11–3 record and still has a path to the No. 1 seed in the conference, depending on how the Denver Broncos finish the season. Vrabel has clearly transformed a franchise that had been searching for direction since Tom Brady’s departure.

Baltimore’s situation is far less comfortable. The Ravens sit outside the playoff picture, but their final regular-season matchup against the Steelers could determine the AFC North champion and decide whether they reach the postseason.

Derrick Henry’s production raises concerns

At 31 years old, questions about Derrick Henry’s future have begun to surface. His production this season has been solid but not dominant, fueling speculation about a potential decline.

Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel during their time with the Titans

With three games remaining, Henry has logged 233 carries for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, three costly fumbles in critical moments have hurt Baltimore’s chances and raised concerns about his reliability in high-leverage situations.

