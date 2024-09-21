Lamar Jackson already has a very talented offense at the Baltimore Ravens, and the club has added another weapon to it for the 2024 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens already boast a remarkable offense, but they aim to improve it even further. For that reason, the AFC North club has secured another running back to support Lamar Jackson for at least the next two years.

It’s no secret that the Ravens have one of the most powerful offenses in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is the main star of this team, but he needs to be surrounded by several weapons to achieve success.

The team’s front office has worked diligently to improve their roster. Now, the club has signed a running back to provide support to Lamar Jackson as they pursue the coveted title this year.

Ravens sign a running back to help Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are regarded as strong contenders this season. Lamar Jackson has made significant improvements in recent years, polishing his passing skills while continuing to excel as a dual-threat quarterback.

Many analysts believe the Ravens have one of the best offenses in the league. The team has signed several players to aid Jackson in his quest for success, and now they’ve secured another offensive weapon for him.

The Ravens announced that they’ve signed Justice Hill to a new deal. The running back inked a 2-year, $6 million contract extension that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Hill entered the NFL in 2019 as a 4th-round pick for the Ravens. Since then, he has worked as a backup running back, struggling to stand out on a team that often prioritizes designed runs for Lamar Jackson.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 10: Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

In five years, Hill has accumulated 1,375 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Even though Derrick Henry is the starter now, the Ravens have a lot of faith in the former Oklahoma State player to alleviate some of the pressure on Henry and Jackson.

Who are the running backs for the Ravens?

As of now, the Ravens only have two active running backs: Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. The club lost Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali to injuries, which makes the decision to re-sign Hill all the more logical.

Last year, Mitchell suffered a torn ACL that ended his rookie season prematurely. He was placed on IR during the summer, and will miss at least the first four games of the season, as he has yet to recover from the injury.

