The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner. All the teams are arranging everything to select the best prospects, and now the Baltimore Ravens have made a surprising decision regarding Lamar Jackson ahead of this exciting event.

Last year, Lamar Jackson faced one of the most challenging moments of his career. The quarterback sought a contract extension, and despite several issues, he finally secured it to remain with the Ravens.

Since then, the team’s front office has worked tirelessly to build a competitive team to support the quarterback. Now, they aim to do the same during the 2024 NFL Draft and provide Jackson with the best possible weapons.

Lamar Jackson will be crucial for the Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is the optimal method for teams to enhance their roster. The top college prospects will make themselves available to be selected, and clubs are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to pick them before anyone else.

For the Ravens, the 2024 Draft will be crucial in surrounding Lamar Jackson with more talented players. However, they won’t proceed without the key vision of their quarterback.

John Harbaugh, head coach of the AFC North team, has revealed that Lamar Jackson will play a crucial role in the 2024 NFL Draft. They value his perspective on the prospects who will be joining his offense this year.

“He is looking at guys now,” Harbaugh said about Lamar Jackson analyzing the 2024 NFL Draft class. “He and I agree on a few guys. We haven’t disagreed on anybody yet. We’re sharing our vision together.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson has assisted the front office in this regard. After the 2022 season, he provided GM Eric DeCosta with his notes on college prospects. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the team selected wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, reportedly based partially on Jackson’s input.

How many picks do the Baltimore Ravens possess in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, signaling that all teams are laying the groundwork for the arrival of new prospects. With 32 clubs in need of new pieces in various positions, it appears that the Ravens will have ample opportunities to find high-quality players.

As of today, the Ravens hold nine draft picks. In the first round, Baltimore will select at No. 30. According to Tankathon, Baltimore has the 22nd-most draft capital this year.