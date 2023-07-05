Time is running out for Dalvin Cook. The former Minnesota Vikings player is set to choose his next team soon, but his free-agency decision could turn him into a true villain for some fanbases.

Selected with the 41st-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Dalvin Cook really surprised everybody. He quickly became one of the most dominant running backs in the entire league, being a huge threat for his rivals.

Unfortunately, his time with the Minnesota Vikings ended this year. The NFC North squad decided to part ways with him this offseason, saving some money and giving Cook the opportunity to search for the lucrative deal he desires.

Dalvin Cook’s free-agency decision could provoke a lot of anger among certain fanbases

Everybody is waiting for Dalvin Cook to choose his next landing spot. There are numerous teams interested in signing the former Florida State player, but he wants to wait until the end to see which offer is the best for him.

Cook, 27, is seeking a lucrative deal. However, the running back also wants to land in a club that could fight for the Super Bowl LVIII, as he wants to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy this same year.

According to reports, Cook is being pursued by several clubs, but his decision could potentially turn him into a true villain. The New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins are interested in signing him, and these three teams are direct rivals in the AFC East.

In the latest update about Cook’s situation, it seems that the Patriots are truly interested in signing him. Dalvin has already hinted at the Jets and Dolphins as possible landing spots, so any decision he makes among these three teams will certainly not be well-received by their respective fanbases.