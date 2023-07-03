DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook are two of the most sought-after free agents available. According to Vegas odds, both players could join the same team for the 2023 NFL season, creating one of the strongest offenses in the entire league.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Arizona Cardinals parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins. The wide receiver was not able to succeed with the NFC West squad, and the club was no longer interested in continuing with him for the upcoming season.

At the same time, the Minnesota Vikings made the decision to cut ties with Dalvin Cook. The NFC North team will use Alexander Mattison as the starter from now on, and releasing the 27-year-old was the best financial option for them.

Vegas odds see Hopkins and Cook playing for the same AFC team

Time is running out for free agents to choose their next team. The clubs are already preparing for the upcoming campaign, and they must see which players they’ll have to face it.

As of today, DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook are two of the most attractive free agents available. The experienced players want a lucrative contract, but not every squad is willing to offer them what they are looking for.

However, Las Vegas see both players landing on the same team this year. According to oddsmakers, the New England Patriots are favorites to sign both free agents, bolstering Mac Jones’ offense for the upcoming campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins has already visited the Patriots, and it seems like the team will offer him a deal soon. Cook recently expressed his desire to team up with the wide receiver, and the combination of both reports has led Vegas to believe that they could potentially join forces in New England.