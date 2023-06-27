The free-agency could be over soon for Dalvin Cook. As the running back is looking for a new team willing to give him a long-term deal, now a Super Bowl contender has made the first move and offer him a contract to join their cause for the 2023 NFL season.

Dalvin Cook is one of the best free-agents available right now. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, as the team wanted to save some money and continue with Alexander Mattison as starter.

The 41st-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft is looking for a lucrative contract. He has achieved four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards since 2019, establishing himself as one of the best available running backs in the league today.

Report: Super Bowl contenders extend a contract offer to Dalvin Cook

According to numerous reports, Dalvin Cook had expressed his intention to wait until July before joining a team. This was his strategy to explore other offers and potentially leverage the deals of players like Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs to negotiate a similar contract.

However, this move doesn’t mean that teams cannot make him an offer. Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing the four-time Pro Bowler, and now a Super Bowl contender has taken the first step to acquire his services.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, numerous clubs have contacted Cook to express their interest. The Miami Dolphins, considered genuine contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl, have made a contract offer to him, and there is reported mutual interest.

Other teams vying for Cook’s services include the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots. However, Dalvin would be particularly interested in returning to his hometown and strengthening Tua Tagovailoa’s offense.