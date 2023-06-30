Internet made a 10-year-old famous thanks to his impression of Rob Gronkowski. Even though it was all fun at first, now the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has revealed that Baby Gronk situation is making him feel really ‘awkward’.

Rob Gronkowski is regarded as one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen. Alongside Tom Brady, he won four Super Bowls, three with the New England Patriots and one more with the Buccaneers.

Once he got his last Vince Lombardi trophy in 2021, Gronk knew it was time to quit football. It was rumored that he could have returned if Brady asked him to, but the tight end’s decision was very clear and he didn’t want a second comeback.

Rob Gronkowski reveals that Baby Gronk situation is now making him feel uncomfortable

A few weeks ago, the internet was introduced to Madden San Miguel, a 10-year-old boy who identifies himself as Baby Gronk. He gained attention through a collaboration with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, and as a result, he now has over 327,000 followers on Instagram.

At first, Gronkowski saw this as a joke. However, San Miguel’s father has made things increasingly uncomfortable for the former player by persistently seeking a collaboration between the four-time Super Bowl champion and his son.

“My brother told me — I was like ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ He goes, ‘Did I see him? His dad f–kin’ hit me up 500 times already,'” Gronkowski said during an appearance on Will Compton and Taylor Lewan’s podcast. “He goes ‘Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.’ … It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far.”

In numerous videos, Madden’s father is seen trying to change his son’s answers to make him look more like a professional player. Chris Long, former NFL player, even said that it is sad how the kid may be affected later in life by his dad’s actions.