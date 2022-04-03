New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted his frustration over the team's lack of playoff success and put some pressure on Mac Jones' shoulders ahead of next season.

The New England Patriots made a habit of sitting at the top of the AFC East for nearly two decades. But with Tom Brady taking his talents to Florida, the honeymoon in Foxboro looks all but over.

Once the most dominant dynasty in all of football, the Patriots have yet to win a playoff game in the past three years. Needless to say, the patience is running down in one of the most demanding fan bases in the game.

That includes team owner Robert Kraft, who recently addressed multiple issues regarding next season such as their playoff woes, Bill Belichick's ways, and Mac Jones needing to take a step forward.

Robert Kraft Is Frustrated With The Pats' Playoff Struggles

“I’m a Patriot fan big-time first,” Kraft told the media, as quoted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”

The Pats won't have defensive or offensive coordinators next season. Nonetheless, Kraft has full confidence in the way Bill Belichick handles his staff and believes his résumé speaks for himself:

“I think Bill has a unique way of doing things,” Kraft continued. "It’s worked out pretty well up to now. I know what I don’t know and I try to stay out of the way of things I don’t know. I think he’s pretty good, over 40 years of experience doing it. It doesn’t sometimes look straight line to our fans or myself, but I’m results-oriented.”

Kraft Thinks Mac Jones Will Take A Step Forward In 2022

Kraft also expects second-year quarterback Mac Jones to be even better next season. Per the owner, his toughness and the chemistry he's developed with his staff will be key in his development:

“This year will be very telling,” Kraft told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. "

“Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up," the owner added. "He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. But this is a big year, the second year.”

All things considered, the Patriots overachieved in a season they were projected to be not-so-good. But their lack of moves in the offseason makes most analysts things they're due for some big regression in 2022.