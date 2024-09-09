NFL News: Rookie QB Caleb Williams makes big admission after Chicago Bears debut

Following an ideal debut for the Chicago Bears in Week 1, quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a clear message about his first game.

Caleb Williams‘ NFL debut got off to a strong start, primarily because his Chicago Bears managed to turn the game around against the Tennessee Titans. After securing the victory, the former USC quarterback shared an important reflection on the level of play he demonstrated in his debut.

The Bears’ performance at Soldier Field clearly demonstrated their ambition to be serious contenders in the NFC North. Although rookie QB Caleb Williams didn’t quite meet expectations in his first major NFL game, Matt Eberflus’ squad secured a 24-17 victory over the Titans.

Regarding his debut and the level he showcased, the former USC standout spoke with Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com and was straightforward: “I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching all the guys celebrate understanding that I need to be better, I will be better,”

“Whether it’s a win or loss, you expect to play a certain way, you expect yourself to perform a certain way, to make passes, whether it’s just a routine pass or an insane kind of whatever the case may be kind of play itself. That didn’t happen today, so it’s enough motivation for me.”

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“We’re going to somebody else’s home this week and so it’s enough motivation for me to go out there and get better this week and make sure I perform differently next week.”, Caleb Williams final concluded.

Positive debut for the Bears at home

The first game of the season for any NFL team is always full of uncertainty. In this case, the Chicago Bears secured a home victory despite a challenging start, as the Tennessee Titans made things quite difficult for Williams and company.

And as is well known with this unpredictable sport, it’s not always the offense that wins games; the defense plays an equally crucial role. Just ask head coach Matt Eberflus, who placed his trust in the defense to turn the game around.

Things got incredibly difficult for the home team at the start of the game, as they found themselves down 17-0 in the first half. However, a blocked punt and an interception led to touchdowns, and the Bears managed to secure a 24-17 win in the first overall pick’s NFL debut.

Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here are the upcoming games for the Chicago Bears

Following a successful first step in the season for Chicago, they face a series of upcoming games that will ultimately determine what the Bears are capable of this year.

If the Bears secure positive results in the coming weeks, they will undoubtedly be considered serious contenders in the NFC North and could potentially earn a spot in the playoffs.

