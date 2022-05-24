For the first time in his career, Russell Wilson will face the Seattle Seahawks. Needless to say, that will be an emotional game for the former Super Bowl champion.

In one of the most shocking moves of the wild NFL offseason, Russell Wilson took his talents to the mountains to play for the Denver Broncos. His relationship with the Seattle Seahawks was strained, yet it felt weird to watch him on another team.

Moreover, schedule makers didn't hesitate to make this situation even more dramatic. They set up a meeting between the Broncos and Pete Carroll's team right there in Week 1, with Lumen Field welcoming Wilson again.

Needless to say, that's set to be quite an emotional moment for the former Super Bowl champion. But then again, he'll try to focus on leading his team to the win, regardless of his past with the organization.

Russell Wilson Breaks The Silence On Facing The Seahawks

“I think it’s going to be an exciting time,” Wilson admitted. “Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do. I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though — it’s got to be non-emotional. You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball. And also understand that there’s been amazing times. There’s been a lot of touchdowns there, won a lot of games there. So I had a great experience."

“It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go win," the QB added. “I think that for me, obviously, I think the biggest thing is trying to do what you always do. And I’ve done it for a long time — I’ve played a lot of football. So for me, just focus on the fundamentals, focus on the midst of the game, focus on the joy, focus on that person that’s in the stands, that young boy or young girl that’s in the 300 seats up top in the top-left corner. And just throw the ball, make plays, score touchdowns.”

Wilson is one of the greatest players in Seahawks history and fans should give him a warm welcome in his first game with another franchise. This will be one of the biggest storylines of the season, for sure.