Russell Wilson started his week with some really bad news. The Denver Broncos may lose a key wide receiver for the entire 2023 NFL season, and, of course, the quarterback is worried about his offense.

The first season of Russell Wilson with the Broncos was definitely not what fans expected it to be. He struggled to stay completely healthy, and the team ended with a disappointing 5-12 record at the bottom of the AFC West.

For the 2023 campaign, things seem to be different. The team’s front office added Sean Payton, a head coach who knows how to deal with elite quarterbacks, However, Wilson’s offense could have lost a key player due to a severe injury.

Broncos may lose a key player from Russell Wilson’s offense

Denver is hopeful that Wilson’s first year with them was only a fluke. The team struggled to compete, but now they have been adding several weapons to help him succeed.

Unfortunately, the club may have just lost a key piece of Russell Wilson’s offense. During today’s training camp, Tim Patrick fell to the ground while running a route. Sean Payton then informed the team that the wide receiver suffered an Achilles injury.

Last year, Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL, and Denver is worried that he could also miss the upcoming campaign. Patrick was immediately carted off the field for further evaluation.

If Patrick’s injury ends his season, it is expected that the Broncos will search for a replacement in the free agency market. Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay, and T. Y. Hilton are some of the best names available for Denver to consider.