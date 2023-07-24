The Denver Broncos want to have an amazing 2023 NFL season. The team is making a lot of changes, and now the front office has surprised their fans by signing a former Dallas Cowboys player, one that the NFC East team really hated last year.

The upcoming campaign will be very challenging for the Broncos. After an awful 2022 season, the club’s front office decided to make a blockbuster move, engaging in a trade with the New Orleans Saints to secure the rights of Sean Payton.

The head coach is not the only addition Denver has made this offseason. The team has signed several players in an effort to compete this year, aiming for a vastly different season from last year’s.

Broncos sign former Cowboys player for their special teams

Sean Payton wants to have a very competitive roster for the 2023 campaign. The head coach has added several players during this offseason, and now he has surprised everybody by adding a player that Cowboys fans really hated last year.

According to The Denver Post, the AFC West team has agreed terms with Brett Maher to a one-year deal. He spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, and fans really hated him at the end of it.

In the playoffs, the kicker faced an incredibly challenging time. He struggled, missing four consecutive extra points in the Wild Card round against the Buccaneers, but fortunately, his team managed to advance.

However, the following week, he missed another crucial point in their 19-12 loss against the 49ers, leading the Cowboys to make the difficult decision to release him.

The Broncos added Maher after they surprisingly released Brandon McManus earlier this year, who had been the team’s kicker since 2014. The former Cowboys player will compete with Elliott Fry for the starting job.