Alvin Kamara won’t be going to trial. The New Orleans Saints running back has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. However, he will still face punishment, and here we tell you all about it.

In recent years, Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in the entire NFL. He has helped the Saints to improve a lot, but it seems like his 2023 NFL season could be in jeopardy.

During this offseason, Kamara was accused of battery charges. He was set to go to trial at the end of the month, but he has reached an agreement with the victim to avoid a harsher punishment.

Alvin Kamara accepts plea deal on Vegas asault charge

The 2022 Pro Bowl weekend is currently haunting Alvin Kamara. The running back is alleged to have punched a person on February 5, and the victim decided to press charges against the running back and other NFL players.

His trial was set for July 31th. However, the running back has reached an agreement to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace during a problem in a Las Vegas nightclub.

As part of the agreement, the running back will have to perform community service and pay $100,000 to Darnell Greene, the victim, to cover his medical bills, per Kyle Paine and David Charns of 8NewsNow.

It is worth noting that an additional punishment is expected from the NFL. The league has a zero-tolerance policy regarding such situations, which means Kamara could face a suspension for the 2023 season.