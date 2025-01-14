NFL News: Sam Darnold admits what really happened in Vikings' 27-9 loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings had a dominant regular season, with Sam Darnold playing a key role in their 14 victories, but everything went wrong in the playoffs. Recently, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round, falling 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Darnold had to admit some tough truths about his performance.

According to Darnold’s statements after the loss to the Rams, one of the first things he admitted was that his mistakes played a major role in the defeat. “Too many mistakes on my end,” he said, adding that most of the sacks were his fault. “There were a lot of sacks that I was responsible for.” In total, the Vikings allowed 9 sacks, resulting in a loss of 82 yards.

Darnold was also asked a tough question about his future with the Vikings, to which he simply responded, “Right now I’m thinking about what I could have done better today.” It’s worth noting that his contract with the Vikings runs through the end of the current season.

Developing story…