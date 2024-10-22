The Minnesota Vikings are having a terrific 2024 NFL season, and now the NFC North is set to recover a key player that could help Sam Darnold achieve success.

Sam Darnold has had a strong 2024 NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s room for improvement. Fortunately for the quarterback, he is set to regain a key teammate ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier this year, the Vikings used their first-round pick to select J.J. McCarthy. They were eager to see him in action and test their transition from Kirk Cousins, but they will have to wait a little longer for that.

During the offseason, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus, which forced him to miss his rookie season. The Vikings turned to Sam Darnold as the starter, and he’s been thriving with his new team so far.

Vikings may recover a key offensive player to face the Rams

The 2024 NFL season has exceeded expectations for the Vikings. The team underwent several changes during the summer, with the quarterback switch being the most notable one.

Minnesota decided not to re-sign Kirk Cousins and let him leave. The Vikings didn’t want to pay him a hefty salary, so they opted for a rookie quarterback instead.

With the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy, who they thought would be an immediate solution. Unfortunately, his injury kept him sidelined for his rookie season, and the team turned to Sam Darnold as the starter.

The former Jets quarterback has had an impressive year with the Vikings. However, he still needs a bit more support, and now help is on the way.

T.J. Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings – NFL 2022

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that tight end T.J. Hockenson could be ready to face the Rams in Week 8. Hockenson, sidelined since December with a torn ACL, has fully recovered and is prepared to return.

What is T.J. Hockenson’s contract with the Vikings?

T.J. Hockenson signed a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, which includes $42 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

For the 2024 season, Hockenson’s cap hit is projected to be $16.5 million. Since joining the Vikings, he has quickly become an integral part of their offense, contributing significantly as both a receiver and a blocker.

