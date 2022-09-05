Matthew Stafford's health continues to be a concern for the Los Angeles Rams. Check out what HC Sean McVay said about it ahead of their Week 1 clash.

Matthew Stafford's health had been a big concern throughout the offseason. The Los Angeles Rams can't afford to lose their QB1 as they look to defend their crown as reigning Super Bowl champions.

Sean McVay knows firsthand what it's like to have an average driver leading his Ferrari. And it only took Stafford one season to prove that the team was just a good QB away from ending their title drought.

So, fortunately for them, it seems like the former Detroit Lions star won't be limited in any capacity for their season debut. Moreover, the head coach claims he's in great shape ahead of Week 1.

NFL News: 'No Limitations' For Matthew Stafford In Week 1, Says Sean McVay

"There won't be any limitations," McVay said, per ProFootballTalk. "He'll be ready to go. I think we've got a really good plan in place, no different than really last year. These are things that he was kind of working through in his own way, but you always want to be cognizant of a pitch count if you will."

"But he's feeling good," McVay added. "I tell you what, he's throwing the ball excellent. He feels good. Everything that I'm seeing is reflective of everything he's saying to me and so I feel really good about that. You can't look back on the past. It is something that will be very similar to last year so it's not really anything that's different. You got a great competitor that you want to be smart about managing guys' bodies and for a quarterback, their arm is always something that you want to be smart about. That'll be the same as what we did last year with him."

The Rams will kick off their season on Thursday in a primetime game vs. the Buffalo Bills, not exactly the kind of easy matchup you'd want as defending champion. But you can never count them out with Stafford behind center.