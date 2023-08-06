The 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, and Sean Payton will start his path as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Now, he has made a risky decision for their first preseason game, raising a lot of doubts among their fans.

There’s no doubt that the Broncos really need a massive change for the upcoming season. Last year, Denver struggled to compete, finishing at the bottom of te AFC West with a very disappointing 5-12 record.

For that reason, the team’s front office made a surprising decision. The Broncos traded with the New Orleans Saints for the rights of Sean Payton, giving a first-round pick for the experienced head coach.

Sean Payton makes surprising decision for Broncos’ first preseason game

Sean Payton has returned to football. After not coaching last year, he decided to return for the 2023 season. The Saints took advantage of the interest that Denver had in their head coach, so they traded him for a first-round pick.

Denver finally secured a successful head coach to guide Russell Wilson, who really struggled during his first season with the team. Now, Sean Payton has decided to start his tenure by making a risky decision, and it has surprised everybody.

Payton told reporters that the Broncos will use Russell Wilson and the team’s starters for their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals next week. The head coach revealed that they won’t play the whole game.

It is unusual to see starters playing in the first game of the preseason, but Payton is working in an old-school way. This could help Russell Wilson get to know his offense better, as last year he didn’t have a great connection with his new teammates.